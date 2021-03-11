ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ONTF stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

