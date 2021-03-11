Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of LPRO opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

