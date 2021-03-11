Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,220 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

