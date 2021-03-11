Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,504 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

COST stock opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

