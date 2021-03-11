Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

