Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,391 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,568,000 after buying an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

