Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 64.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sony by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SNE stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.
About Sony
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.