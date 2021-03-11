Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 64.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sony by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

