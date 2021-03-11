Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

