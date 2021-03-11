Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.