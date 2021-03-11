Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after buying an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,002,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

