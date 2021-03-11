Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 427 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

