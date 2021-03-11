Oppenheimer Comments on Boqii Holding Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boqii in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boqii’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

BQ stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Boqii has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

