Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $382.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.17 and its 200 day moving average is $351.45. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $175,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

