Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chargepoint’s FY2021 earnings at ($15.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $28.63 on Monday. Chargepoint has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

