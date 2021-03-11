Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chargepoint’s FY2021 earnings at ($15.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $28.63 on Monday. Chargepoint has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $49.48.
About Chargepoint
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.