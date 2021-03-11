Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

