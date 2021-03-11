OptionRoom Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00563035 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072743 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.