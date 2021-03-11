Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 322,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 708,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

