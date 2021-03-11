OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 1,389,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,180,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $786.37 million, a PE ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.