Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.