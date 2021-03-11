Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 39,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,497. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

