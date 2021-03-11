Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 39,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,497. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.
About Otsuka
