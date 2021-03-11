Overseas Shipholding Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,424% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,075,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

