Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 759.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

