Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

OC opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

