PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.73 Million

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $351.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.13 million to $365.32 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

