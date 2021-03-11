PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.73 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $351.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.13 million to $365.32 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit