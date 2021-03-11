Pamela B. Burke Sells 1,204 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

