Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,416.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,350.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

