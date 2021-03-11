Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Saul Centers worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

