Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.79

Mar 11th, 2021

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.79 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 473 ($6.18), with a volume of 301,396 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

