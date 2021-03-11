Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

PSN stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Parsons has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 402,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Parsons by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Parsons by 34.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

