Patientory Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,801.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $14,801.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00051957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00708351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

PTOY is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.