Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paylocity by 340.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 151.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit