Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paylocity by 340.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 151.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

