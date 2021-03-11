Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Reaches $136,221.57

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $136,221.57 and $50,756.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00533595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.05 or 0.00526355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074902 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

