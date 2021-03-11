PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

