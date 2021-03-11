Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,084 shares of company stock worth $65,804,025. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

