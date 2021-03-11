Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $17.09. 733,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 535,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

