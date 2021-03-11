Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

PEGRY stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

