Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Up 10.5%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 2,540,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,350,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.