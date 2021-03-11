Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Up 10.5%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 2,540,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,350,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
