PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,093 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the typical volume of 507 call options.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $166,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

