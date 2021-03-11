Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $55.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.05 on Monday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.