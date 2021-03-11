People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Reduced by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,540 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 78.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.