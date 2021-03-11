Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $648.19 million, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Perion Network by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.