PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 43.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PKI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

