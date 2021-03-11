Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 1,054,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

