Peter Silvio Sells 5,164 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shutterstock stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

