Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 589.7% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PGAS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 183,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Petrogress Company Profile
