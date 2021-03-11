Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 589.7% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGAS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 183,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

