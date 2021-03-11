Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

