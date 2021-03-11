Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

