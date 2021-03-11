PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

PCG opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PG&E by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 1,207,982 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,908,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

