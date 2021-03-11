PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of GHY stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.97.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
