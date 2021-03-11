PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.97.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.