PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit