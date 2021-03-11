PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

